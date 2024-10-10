The BillboardCommunity Friendship Luncheon at Almonte United, October 15 Community Friendship Luncheon at Almonte United, October 15 October 10, 2024 Community Friendship Luncheon, at 12 noon on Tuesday October 15th, 2024 in the social hall of Almonte United Church. $10 per person. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Carebridge offers driving refresher course for seniors October 10, 2024 Pysanka for Christmas, workshops starting October 16 October 10, 2024 Explore The Night Sky course, starts October 21 October 8, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Carebridge offers driving refresher course for seniors October 10, 2024 Pysanka for Christmas, workshops starting October 16 October 10, 2024 Community Friendship Luncheon at Almonte United, October 15 October 10, 2024 Bring your antiques for appraisal to Archives Lanark October 10, 2024 Save on fruits and vegetables with the Good Food Box Program October 9, 2024 delve – In close conversation with Kim Kilpatrick October 8, 2024 From the Archives Protesting the Protesters Gardening in Almonte: More Signs of Fall! Gay Cook’s Old Fashioned Cape Breton Oatcakes Gay Cook’s Irish lamb stew Gardening in Almonte: How sweet it is! Roast Spatchcocked Turkey with Gravy and Sausage and Herb Dressing Bad News for Car-Toot Bingo in Almonte Two centuries of Almonte on the map