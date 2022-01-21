by Ingrid Kadoke

As we surrender to these wintery months an outing to the Mississippi Mills Public Library – Almonte Branch will be rewarded with the opportunity to gaze quietly at ocean views, everchanging waves and broad horizons.

Almonte artist Deirdre Palmer fell in love with water and sky as a child. Over the years she began to express her love through painting, exploring colour and texture to create visual stories. Stories that live in her memories, stories that are reflected in family photos, and stories that have presented themselves throughout her life.

In a style that echoes impressionism with a nod to the innocence found in folk paintings, each of Deirdre’s works is unique in perspective and narrative. Many of the pieces on display underline her deep passion for the colour blue. Blue holds diverse meanings in cultures around the world. In our predominately Western culture, blue is associated with natural elements and is considered calming and serene. The collection is a perfect complement to spending time at the library – thumbing through tales of sea faring adventures or dreaming of a tropical getaway……

Deirdre’s exhibition, “WAVES”, is on view until mid-March. Please take the opportunity to visit in the next weeks and perhaps add one of Deirdre’s works to your collection. As always, a percentage of all sales will go to the Mississippi Mills Public Library – Almonte Branch to support library programs and activities.

Library Hours:

Monday 10:00am – 5:00pm Tuesday 10:00am – 7:00pm Wednesday 10:00am – 5:00pm Thursday 10:00am – 7:00pm Friday 10:00am – 5:00pm Saturday & Sunday 10:00am – 2:00pm

For more information on the Corridor Gallery, or if you are interested in exhibiting your work, please contact Ingrid at ikadoke@me.com.