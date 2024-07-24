Curry Chicken Fried Rice

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking takes just minutes to make and is a great way to use up leftover rice. Cook onion and then add curry powder and chicken thighs. Cook until chicken is done, then add frozen vegetables and rice. Stir in cilantro and garnish with scallions and, if you wish, a fried egg. Cook’s note: I used frozen corn and peas and omitted the fried egg.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Make sure the curry powder does not contain colour or anti-caking agents. Use frozen vegetables with no preservatives—I used Green Giant brand. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 ml) canola or another neutral-tasting oil

½ cup (125 ml) diced red onion

1 ½ tablespoons (22.5 ml) mild curry powder

Salt and pepper

1 pound (454 g) boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces

1 ½ cups (375 ml) frozen mixed vegetables (such as carrots, green beans, corn and peas)

2½ cups (625 ml) cooked rice, such as jasmine or basmati (preferably cold)

1/3 cup (83 g) chopped fresh cilantro

Sliced scallions, for serving

Fried eggs (optional), for serving

Preparation:

In a nonstick pan on medium-high, heat oil then add red onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the curry powder, 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt and the chicken thighs. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is cooked through with no signs of pink, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the frozen vegetables and 1 teaspoon (5 ml) pepper and cook, stirring, 1 minute.

Stir in the rice, making sure to flatten any clumps of rice to ensure the rice gets evenly covered with the oil and spices. Cook until the rice is heated through, about 4 minutes. Adjust for seasoning, then stir in the cilantro.

Serve hot, topped with scallions and fried eggs (if using). Serves 3-4.

From NYT Cooking