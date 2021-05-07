Robertson, Daniel Ray

With heavy hearts we announce his sudden passing at home on May 5, 2021.

Daniel

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 62.

Loving son of Dorothy (the late Ray). Cherished by his son Kyle and his sister Dianne (Jim Wright), niece Alanna (Alistair Thomas). Sadly missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his loyal dog Daisy. Donations in memory of Dan may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the St. Mary’s Cemetery (Almonte).

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care of

C. R. GAMBLE

FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)