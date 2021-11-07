Anderson, Debbie

(Loving mother, avid gardener, pet lover, great friend to many)

Passed away on November 4, 2021 in the Almonte General Hospital with her loving family by her side.

Debbie (nee Brown)

Of Clayton and Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 58.

Proud mother of Jessica and Ashley Millar. Loved by her partner and friend Dan Cardill. Survived by her sister Jean Perkins. Beloved daughter to the late Rev. Harry and Grace Brown. Missed by her niece, nephew, extended family and many friends. Remembered by her amazing dog Roxy. Donations in memory of Debbie may be made to ConnectWell (Therapeutic Riding and Skiing Programs).

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

On Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 11am to 1pm. Chapel service to follow visitation at 1pm. Interment to follow in St. Paul’s Anglican Cemetery (Almonte) with reception to follow burial in the Almonte Civitan Hall.

Proof of vaccination required only for the reception in the Almonte Civitan Hall.

