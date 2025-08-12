Denise’s note to Almonte

Denise Beaulne, Almonte: May 28, 1957 – August 8, 2025

A little note from Denise:

Dearest Almonte,

I’m writing this note with deep gratitude and appreciation in my heart. Being part of the Almonte community has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. Our town reminds me every day what it means to truly care for one another.

I’m proud to be part of this town — not just for where it is on the map, but for who we are together. Thank you for being my neighbors, my best friends, and my extended family.

I have truly enjoyed creating, and being part of, some wonderful groups in Almonte: Nordic Pole Walking, Cookbook Club, Club Franco, Sheila’s Fitness Class, Rhythm and Song Community Choir, Safari Dinner, House & Garden Tours…

TO MY POLE WALKERS:

I hope this note finds you smiling, stretching, and maybe even mid-stride with your poles in hand!

I just wanted to take a moment to send my deepest thanks to each and every one of you. Whether we’ve walked side by side on the trail, shared a laugh, or cheered each other on, please know that your presence in my life meant the world to me.

Being an active pole walker has brought me strength, energy, and a sense of purpose—but it’s the community we’ve built together that truly fills my heart. You’ve all shown up with open hearts, ready to support one another, get moving, and make a difference.

Thank you for your kindness, your encouragement, and your willingness to take part in something that’s not just about movement, but about connection.

Here’s to many more miles for you—on the trails, in our communities, and in friendship. Keep walking tall (with poles, of course!) and know how grateful I am to have walked this path with you.

TO THE FOODIES AT THE COOKBOOK CLUB:

Cooking together (and eating together!) has not only expanded our palates but also strengthened our sense of community. I’ve learned so much from each of you—about flavors, techniques, traditions, and the joy of trying something new.

Your creativity, generosity, and good humor have made every gathering something to look forward to. Thank you for your time, effort, and all the delicious contributions you’ve made along the way.

POUR MES AMIS AU CLUB FRANCO :

From lively discussions and personal presentations to language exchanges and celebrations, you have helped create a welcoming and vibrant space for all who share a love for the French language and Francophone cultures. Your contributions have made a real difference.

Being a very lively group of Francophones, they often had to close the door to our meeting room at the library – too much laughter. C’est la vie!

Merci mille fois for being such an important part of my journey!

TO SHEILA, AND THE (FABULOUS) FITNESS CLUB:

Thank you — not only for the workouts, but for the energy, encouragement, and commitment you bring to every single session… & the MUSIC!

Your patience, knowledge, and genuine care have made such a difference.

Thank you for everything you do — for showing up, for showing us what we’re capable of, and for making fitness feel like something to look forward to, every Thursday.

To all of you, thanks for being my buddies, when it really mattered.

Well, I could go on, really, but it appears that I have a new mission.

Oh…it’s just wonderful up here! (I miss Baker Bob’s)

Love & huge hugs to all of you!

Your Denise

GATHERING FOR DENISE BEAULNE

An outdoor gathering for family and friends of Denise will be held:

Friday, August 15, 2025 – from 1:45PM to 4:45PM

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home& Chapel

127 church Street, Almonte

Denise was diagnosed with a very rare and cruel cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma.

Donations: https://www.cholangio.ca/