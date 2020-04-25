Home Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – April 25, 2020 Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – April 25, 2020 April 25, 2020 - 7:00 am by Diana Filer 1. What is ‘herd immunity’? 2. How much is a bitcoin currently worth? 3. Who was the first Canadian female nuclear scientist? 4. Who invented the snowmobile? 5. How many countries are there in Africa? RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 18, 2020 Diana’s Quiz – April 18, 2020 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 11, 2020 LATEST Lovely small office in Old Post Office, $434 a month April 25, 2020 - 3:29 pm UNSUNG HEROES – Volunteer Shoppers April 25, 2020 - 3:14 pm Celebrating our volunteers April 25, 2020 - 10:53 am Diana’s Quiz – April 25, 2020 April 25, 2020 - 7:00 am No Almonte Fair in 2020 April 24, 2020 - 3:19 pm FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow