Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz, August 2 2025 Diana’s Quiz, August 2 2025 August 2, 2025 QUESTIONS What is the source of the St Lawrence River? Which Shakespeare play is the only one where a dog appears on stage? What is triage in medicine? What is the more common term for ‘pyrite’? Where did the cha cha dance originate? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 26, 2025 July 24, 2025 Diana’s Quiz – July 26, 2025 July 24, 2025 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 19, 2025 July 18, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz, August 2 2025 August 2, 2025 Carleton Place Riverfront Artscape, August 16 August 1, 2025 For sale: Kasko Boreal Design kayak August 1, 2025 Almonte Civitan Club matches donations to the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre August 1, 2025 Pakenham Horse Show, August 16 July 31, 2025 For Sale: KitchenAid stove July 31, 2025 From the Archives Lemon-Pepper Chicken Thighs with Farro Salad Gardening in Almonte: Interest is growing! Almonte’s Mill Street Books makes Canada’s top ten list AGH reports on progress in priority areas at 2013 AGM Change in tick submissions to the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit NORAD tracks Santa across the world New Horizons Pluto mission Baked Pasta with Sausage and Harissa-Spiked Sauce