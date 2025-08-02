Sunday, August 3, 2025
Diana’s Quiz, August 2 2025

QUESTIONS

  1. What is the source of the St Lawrence River?
  2. Which Shakespeare play is the only one where a dog appears on stage?
  3. What is triage in medicine?
  4. What is the more common term for ‘pyrite’?
  5. Where did the cha cha dance originate?

