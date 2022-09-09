Don Doherty — obituary

Doherty, Donald Gordon

Don passed away early on September 7, 2022 at the Almonte General Hospital with his devoted wife Maria Paolozzi Doherty by his side. He is also survived by brothers and sisters Gerry (Val), Joan (John), Rufus, Diana (Anthony), Morris (Jacquie). Predeceased by his sister Judy (Glen). Also leaves behind his mother-in-law Vincenza Paolozzi (late Giuseppe), sister-in-law Livia Hornibrook (late Claude), brothers-in-law Angelo (Linda) Paolozzi and Johnny Paolozzi. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces.

Don was born in Smiths Falls on April 15, 1953 to Gordon and Marion Doherty. He grew up in rural Ontario and developed a love for the outdoors and for animals. His love of working with his hands resulted in a varied tapestry of occupations over his lifetime. In his younger years he worked in the mines in Manitoba, he was also a mechanic in Edmonton. He was a master carpenter and cabinetmaker. When he returned to the Ottawa Valley he continued to build homes in the Almonte area. He had a love of horses which led him to build a barn and paddocks on his own beloved farm.

Special thanks to Dr. Charlotte Dawson, Dr. Franz Ferraris who became friends with him and Maria. Thanks also to all the staff at the Almonte General Hospital.

Visitation will take place at

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Wednesday, September 14th, from 11 am to 1 pm. Chapel Service then reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Almonte General Hospital would be appreciated.

