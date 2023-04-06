Don Featherston — obituary

Featherston, Donald Raymond

Passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 4, 2023 at the Almonte General Hospital.

Don

In his 88th year.

Beloved husband to Helen for 62 years. Cherished father of Sharry (Roberto) and Jeff (Janice). Proud “Grandpa” of Shelby, Shannon, Kayla, Cody and Carter. Survived by his brother Ken (the late Georgina) and predeceased by his sister Lorna Wall (the late George), brother Dale (survived by sister-in-law Dawnean) as well as his nieces and nephews. Donations in memory of Don may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank-you to Dr. Ray and the staff from the Almonte General Hospital for their compassionate care and support.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Friday, April 14, 2023 from 1pm to 2pm with a Chapel service to follow at 2pm. Reception will follow service.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com