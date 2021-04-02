MacDonald, Donna

With heavy hearts the family announces that Donna passed away quite suddenly at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning, April 1, 2021; Donna MacDonald of Pakenham was in her 65th year. Beloved “Buddy” of Robert Pierce. Much loved and devoted Mom of Tracy McLean, Jenn Barnard (Cory), Cyndi Perry, Sharing Goodwin-Nicholas (Jordan Dodge), Chance and Beaumont Goodwin-Nicholas. Cherished Grandma of Jakob, Joshua, Liam, Oliver and Ellis. Dear daughter of Audrey MacDonald and sister of Linda Stefani (John). Aunt of Zen and Nik. Fondly remembered as the lady who ran the Five Span chip stand in Pakenham for many years. Her love of life and the outdoors came a close second to the love and passion she had for her family. She will be missed. Donna’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. In memory of Donna, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation.

