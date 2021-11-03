Barr, Doreen

(Retired Legal Secretary)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 27, 2021 in the Almonte General Hospital.

Doreen (nee McDougall)

Of Almonte, Ontario. In her 95th year.

Beloved wife to the late Howard. Lovingly remembered by her children Debby Cain (John), Darwyn (Valerie), Kathie Smith (Frank) and Candice Munro (Barry). Proud “Granny” of Cameron (Sara), Meaghan, Derek, Bryon (Jen), Morgan (Renee), Gillian (Ryan), Shawn (Jessica), Chris (Jackie) and her many great-grandchildren. Survived by her two sisters Audrey, and Mabel and predeceased by her siblings Annie, Blanche, Lena, Clifford, Myrtle, Helen, Muriel and Chuck. Missed by her many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Doreen may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Almonte Legion – Branch 240.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 11am to 1pm. Chapel Service to follow visitation at 1pm. Spring interment Auld Kirk Cemetery.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com