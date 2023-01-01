Sunday, January 1, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Cuisinart Compact Bread Maker for Sale

Cuisinart Compact Automatic 12-program Bread Maker, only...

What Is That … in a Name?

Perhaps this time of year, more than...

Digital version of ‘Almonte: Spirit of Place’ now available

Print versions of John McQuarrie's popular book...
Arts & CultureBooksEasy New Year’s resolutions from your library!

Easy New Year’s resolutions from your library!

Mississippi Mills Public Library shares ten tips for making the best of its services in 2023:

EASY New Year’s resolutions from your library

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone