Eight-year-old Chantilly Tiffany raises $655 for AGH

“Chantilly race has a pretty face…”

When eight-year-old Chantilly Tiffany woke up on Saturday morning, June 10, she was ready to go. Chantilly had set a goal and trained. Today was race day, the 10th Anniversary AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health at the Almonte General Hospital. She was running in the 3km and believed she could win it. But for this young girl, there was more at stake today than just running and winning. She had also made fund-raising a priority. And this year she wanted to fundraise on her own, even though she was again part of team Country Roads, like she’d been in the past. But unlike past years, Chantilly wanted to collect her own pledges.

Part of her motivation was because the family team had always come together and participated In memory of her grandmother Johanne Lowe of Clayton. So Chantilly grew up knowing the AGH Run is just as much about fundraising as it is about walking or running. It’s a way to support the Almonte General Hospital Birthing Centre and Women’s Health Care.

Chantilly was born at AGH. She has an aunt and uncle who work at the Hospital. Another one of her uncles is a volunteer Foundation board member. Almost everyone in her family has had to use the hospital at one time or another.

So to contribute this year, on her own, was another goal. Armed with a pledge form, Chantilly went door-to-door in her neighbourhood looking for donations. Over several evenings after school, she was able to raise $655.60 which contributed significantly to Team Country Roads’ total of $5,150. The family has raised more than $15,000 in the five years they’ve participated.

When the starter sent off the 3km run, Chantilly ran off down the route, buoyed in part with how she’d contributed to the team. She finished the 3km run and, although she didn’t win, was very happy to come in second place. For her, that was OK because really the Run is about supporting the Almonte General Hospital that is near and dear to her and her family.

Many are unaware the government does not cover equipment costs for hospitals. It is up to the community to raise the funds required to replace old and purchase new equipment. This year’s AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health raised a record $61,000, thanks in part to the efforts of participants like Chantilly. She hopes by sharing this story, more of the community, especially kids, get out next year to collect pledges and run or walk to support their local Hospital.