Elaine Shaw — obituary

Shaw, Adrienne Elaine Thomas

After a long and happy life of 95 years almost 96, Elaine passed away on Thursday April 28 2022 at Fairview Manor in Almonte Ontario. Her eldest son Leonard and daughter Patricia were at her bedside.

She was a loving mother to Leonard (Wendy), Patricia Roet, Richard (Joanne); Grandmother to Jason (Helen), Melanie (Dejan), Tracy (Greg), Josh, Russell (Josie), Ryan and Great Grandmother to Matthew, Cameron, Emma, Luka, Morgen, Milan, Rowyn and Jamie. She was pre-deceased by her mother, Mildred Annora, father O. Paul and brothers Stuart and Owen Thomas as well as her ex- husband Lewis Shaw and her favourite son-in-law Joel Roet. She will be fondly missed by many nieces and nephews and her beloved cousins, who have not gone before.

Elaine was born in Kingman Alberta and as a young girl growing up on the prairies never thought that she would travel the world, but that is just what she did after marrying Lewis William Shaw. She was a very intelligent and interesting woman, who enjoyed history and politics and kept abreast of the world news. She read avidly, was a super star bridge player, and enjoyed gardening and Guiding. She worked as a volunteer in the Pointe Claire Library for many years but landed up as an Executive Secretary in the Engineering department of Menasco.

She was a great mother, firm but fair and very loving. She made sure that every opportunity that presented itself was capitalized on so that her children could have every advantage as the family moved around from place to place. A happy natured person who brought much joy to many people and became the beloved Granny of Fairview Manor. A huge thank you, on behalf of the family, to all the staff at the Manor for their exceptional loving and professional care.

Donations in memory of Elaine may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

