ERIC WALKER at Sivarulrasa Gallery, March 17 to April 28

From March 17 to April 28, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present Eric Walker: Video Works 1999-2022 and Recent Printmaking. The installation combines recent linocut prints by Eric Walker with 8 video works he created between 1999 and 2022 (including one co-directed with filmmaker Penny McCann). Eric Walker earned his BFA from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design in 1984. He is a Sang-Mêlés Acadien from the Chebake (Western Nova Scotia). His practice includes both experimental video and mixed media constructions which blur the boundaries of painting, collage, and sculpture.

The two linocut prints featured in this installation are The Moncton CN Buildings in 1998 Triptych, 2022 and The Shattered House, Version 2, 2022. The eight videos range from Events in the Tunnel, 2022, co-directed with filmmaker Penny McCann, an experimental video that presents a commentary on our receding post-colonial past, to Beacon, 1999, which features hypnotic image loops and squealing radio noise.

Eric Walker’s work has been exhibited across Canada and internationally, and is widely collected both privately and in public holdings such as the Beaverbrook Gallery, the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Canada Council Art Bank, the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, The Rooms, the Owens Art Gallery, Dalhousie University Art Gallery, Carleton University Art Gallery and the City of Ottawa. He has consistently received senior arts awards from the City of Ottawa, the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, the Ontario Arts Council and the Canada Council for the Arts, and frequently acts as a juror/advisor for arts councils.

The artist gratefully acknowledges the support of the City of Ottawa and the Ontario Arts Council.

Reception/Meet the Artist: Saturday April 1, 2pm-4pm. Artist Eric Walker and filmmaker Penny McCann will be in attendance.

For more information and available works, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/eric-walker/