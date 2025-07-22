Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Exhibitor’s Workshop for Almonte Fair

If you like to bake, garden, sew or take a good photo, you should plan to be part of the Almonte Fair this fall by entering the Homecraft Competition. To learn what it takes to win a prize, plan to attend the Exhibitor’s Workshop on August 7th from 7-9pm.  Judges will explain the standards for various divisions and then you may try your hand at evaluating sample entries.

Institute member Mary Lumsden remarks, “Three attendees at last year’s Workshop took home some 1st place ribbons after learning more about the criteria.  It also makes it more interesting to examine all the displays.” Organized by members of the Ramsay Women’s Institute and North Lanark Agricultural Society, this is a free event held at the Agricultural Hall at the Almonte Fairgrounds.  Register online  by August 4th to reserve a seat. For further information, contact nlashomecraft@gmail.com

