Our Holiday Market is fast approaching! Find local organically raised beef, pork, and lamb, some root veg, prepared frozen meals, honey, maple syrup, preserves, fresh baking, wreaths, sweet stocking stuffers, libations, lovingly made herbals, body products, plus all sorts of locally crafted gift ideas – pottery, woodworking, florals, jewellery, linen…you name it! Knife sharpening, hot lunch and live music on hand. Looking forward to seeing you! 182 Bridge St., Upper Hall.