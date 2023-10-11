Easy Garlic Parmesan Buffalo Chicken Wings

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Half Baked Harvest is our new favourite way to prepare chicken wings.

Toss the wings in a dry spice rub, flour and oil and bake or broil along with some whole cloves of unpeeled garlic. Remove the garlic halfway through cooking the wings, peel and add the cooked garlic to a saucepan with hot sauce, butter, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper and cayenne. Toss the cooked wings in Parmesan cheese, toss with the buffalo sauce and return to the oven for about 5 minutes before serving.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. President’s Choice Authentic Louisiana Hot Sauce is additive free. Use butter that contains only cream, with no colour added. Genuine Parmesan cheese is additive free; it’s the real thing if the name is stamped on the rind. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 pounds (907 g) chicken wings or drumsticks

6-8 cloves garlic

4 tablespoons (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil, divided

½ cup (125 ml) grated Parmesan cheese

For the dry rub

1 tablespoon (15 ml) smoked paprika

1 teaspoon (5 ml) onion powder

1 teaspoon (5 ml) garlic powder

Kosher salt and black pepper

¼ cup (60 ml) all-purpose flour

For the sauce

½ cup (125 ml) hot sauce

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) pepper

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) garlic powder

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) onion powder

6 tablespoons (90 ml) salted butter

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) cayenne pepper

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 450°F (232°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or rub with oil. On the sheet pan, toss together the chicken wings, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Add the flour and toss again. Add 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil, tossing to coat. Drop the garlic cloves around the chicken. Bake for 20 minutes then pull the garlic off the pan. Flip the wings, then return to the oven and bake another 15-20 minutes, until the chicken is crispy and cooked through. Meanwhile, make the sauce. Remove the garlic skin and chop/mash the roasted cloves into a paste. In a saucepan set over medium heat, melt together the hot sauce, butter, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and cayenne. Stir until melted and combined. Remove from the heat and mix in the garlic. Remove the chicken from the oven and toss with Parmesan. Then pour the buffalo sauce over the chicken and toss the chicken wings up in the sauce. Bake another 5 minutes, until the buffalo sauce is baked onto the chicken. Serves 6.

From Half Baked Harvest