Friday, September 22, 2023
LivingFassbender family card of thanks

Fassbender family card of thanks

We want to thank everyone who came out to Robbie’s Celebration of Life.  It was an amazing evening with so many people.  From coast to coast and all walks of life.

So many shared their stories with us. How he had helped them, how he was always smiling and how he was a light everywhere he went.  He accomplished a lot and touched so many in his 36 years. It warmed our hearts to know that he was so loved.

We also want to thank everyone who supported us through this horrific time of loss.  The many people who sent food, flowers, phone calls, messages or just being there to help in any way.  We appreciate it more than words can say.

A special thank you to Bill Spinks for all you did to support us through these past few weeks.

Thanks to C.R. Gambles, Almonte Legion Br. 240 and the Ladies Auxiliary Br. 240.

Please remember to hug your loved ones.

Willy and Kathy Fassbender 

