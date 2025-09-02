Film Society presents “The Penguin Lessons”

Tuesday, September 2, 2025
The BillboardFilm Society presents “The Penguin Lessons”

The Mississippi Mills Film Society has their first showing of the season on Sunday, September 14 2 p.m. at the Almonte Legion. “The Penguin Lessons” is the fascinating look at a real story of an English teacher who lands in Argentina and find himself the custodian of a real penguin. Who can resist the antics of such a cute animal? Rated PG13, this comedy-drama will be a great way to kick off the film series.

Tickets are $15.00 available through www.ticketsplease.ca . The Legion is accessible and seating is first come/first served.

