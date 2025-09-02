Film Society presents “The Penguin Lessons”

Not a school lesson — grab a seat

The Mississippi Mills Film Society has their first showing of the season on Sunday, September 14 2 p.m. at the Almonte Legion. “The Penguin Lessons” is the fascinating look at a real story of an English teacher who lands in Argentina and find himself the custodian of a real penguin. Who can resist the antics of such a cute animal? Rated PG13, this comedy-drama will be a great way to kick off the film series.

Tickets are $15.00 available through www.ticketsplease.ca . The Legion is accessible and seating is first come/first served.