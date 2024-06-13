For Sale: Martin LX1 travel/parlor guitar plus accessories

I bought it from Long & McQuade in Kanata about 18 months ago but I’m just not an acoustic guy. I only used it to record one of my songs and it’s been sitting virtually unused the rest of the time so it is in absolute mint condition and it deserves a better home.

I’m including the strap and stand that you see in the pictures along with a brand new, unopened set of Martin strings.

The are full details and several user reviews here – https://www.long-mcquade.com/7099/Guitars/Acoustic-Guitars/Martin-Guitars/LX1-Little-Martin-Acoustic-Guitar.htm

I’m asking $525 for the whole package. If you’re interested, please contact me at rtn7491@gmail.com