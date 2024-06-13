Friday, June 14, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Genealogy resource on display at Middleville & District Museum’s Strawberry Social, June 24

The Middleville & District Museum boasts a...

For Sale: Martin LX1 travel/parlor guitar plus accessories

I bought it from Long & McQuade...

4th Annual Drive-Thru Chicken BBQ

The North Lanark Agricultural Society is happy...
Classified AdsFor Sale: Martin LX1 travel/parlor guitar plus accessories

For Sale: Martin LX1 travel/parlor guitar plus accessories

I bought it from Long & McQuade in Kanata about 18 months ago but I’m just not an acoustic guy. I only used it to record one of my songs and it’s been sitting virtually unused the rest of the time so it is in absolute mint condition and it deserves a better home.

I’m including the strap and stand that you see in the pictures along  with a brand new, unopened set of Martin strings.

The are full details and several user reviews here – https://www.long-mcquade.com/7099/Guitars/Acoustic-Guitars/Martin-Guitars/LX1-Little-Martin-Acoustic-Guitar.htm

I’m asking $525 for the whole package. If you’re interested, please contact me at rtn7491@gmail.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone