Tuesday, May 31, 2022

ALMONTE, ONTARIO

National Donut Day, Friday June 3rd

FRIDAY, JUNE 3RD IS NATIONAL DONUT DAY...

Frances Larocque — obituary

Larocque, Frances (Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary - Almonte...

Instant Pot, $100

Three-quart Instant Pot. Used once and not...
ObituariesFrances Larocque -- obituary

Frances Larocque — obituary

Larocque, Frances

(Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary – Almonte Legion – Branch 240)

Passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022 in the Almonte General Hospital.

Frances (nee Giles)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 88.

Beloved wife to the late George.  Survived by her son Kim (Jane) and granddaughter Melissa Hamilton (Robert) and great-grandson Lukas as well as her brother Des.  Remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends.  Donations in memory of Frances may be made to the Almonte Legion – Branch 240 or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 10am to 11am.  A Complete Chapel Service to follow at 11am.  Reception to follow at the Almonte Legion – Branch 240.  Inurnment at a later date.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

