Beginning May 5th I will be delivering a virtual series via Webex (online) called Fit Minds. Chartwell has partnered exclusively with Fit Minds to offer it free of charge to the community as well as safely from the comfort of their own homes.

The program provides exercises and activities across the full spectrum of cognition, asking individuals to not only exercise their language skills but their visual/spatial, memory, critical thinking, and computation abilities as well. Science has shown that a global cognitive workout is best for brain health and this program delivers in all those areas. There will also be an education aspect to the program and participants will learn how to implement a brain health lifestyle into their every day. Participants will be challenged to set nutrition, physical activity, and socialization goals as part of the program.

Jonathan McArthur | Retirement Living Consultant