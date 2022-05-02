From the Mayor: Nominate someone for the Mississippi Mills Community Awards



From Mayor Lowry:

Announcing the Mississippi Mills Community Awards! NEW FOR 2022!

Do you know a tremendous resident of Mississippi Mills whose service to the community inspires you? The Mississippi Mills Community Awards were developed to recognize and honour individuals for their extraordinary contribution to the quality of life in our Municipality.

There are 5 categories:

Outstanding Senior Citizen

Exceptional Volunteer

Inspiring Youth

Community Builder

Key to the Municipality

Nominations are due May 9th! For more information or to nominate someone: www.mississippimills.ca/en/municipal-hall/mississippi-mills-community-awards.aspx