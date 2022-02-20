Fulton’s maple season is underway

Sunday, February 20, 2022
A sweet maple hello from Fulton’s Sugar Bush & Maple Shop!

Just one word describes February – EXCITEMENT!

Every year about this time, spring fever begins to emerge. The days are a little bit longer, the sun is a little brighter and warmer temperatures tease and make our thoughts turn to the maple season.

Myself, our entire family and Team Awesome are excited to welcome you back. Yes, it will be a little different, well…maybe a whole lot different without our Pancake House serving up your pancake feasts.

But keep reading; we have so much planned for you and yours.

  • Once again, Scott will be practicing his art of making delicious maple syrup.
  • Randy and his beautiful team of horses will be creating memories with horse drawn sleigh rides.
  • Chad will be toasting your toes at the campfire and teaching all things outdoors.
  • Maple taffy will be poured on snow.
  • 4 trails await for a peaceful hike, snowshoe or cross country ski (please bring your own equipment)
  • Whiz down the sliding hill behind the Sugar Camp.
  • Engage the whole family in the trail games.

Now, head indoors to the wonderfully expanded Maple Shop (formerly the Pancake House space) and pick up:

  • A maple breakfast bundle of maple syrup, pancake mix, baked beans and sausages to cook and share at home.
  • Choose a sweet treat (or two) from the Grab ‘n Go counter (all made in our kitchen): a delicious selection of maple tarts, cookies, granola bars and more.  Warm up with a hot chocolate, coffee, tea or juice.
  • Stock up your pantry with your family favourite maple products made by Fulton’s or by other makers across Ontario.

Our 2022 Maple Season begins on Saturday, February 19 and we will be open every day between 10 am – 3 pm until Monday, April 18thFollow our social media pages (Facebook and Instagram) along with our newsletter and website for the timing for all of the activities above.  

We can’t wait to see you!

