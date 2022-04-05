Fundraising concert for Ukraine at Old Town Hall on May 1

There is a lot of enthusiastic support to help displaced Ukrainians seeking a safe harbour within Lanark County. A group has formed in Mississippi Mills to support those who will be coming to our town.

Our group includes members with extensive experience in refugee resettlement, event planning, community development and accounting and financial management. All the money raised is held under the auspices of Carebridge Community Support, a local non-profit organization.

Our first project will be a fundraising concert at Almonte Old Town Hall on May 1, from 4 to 6 PM. Doors open at 3 PM.

Featuring a variety of local talent with special guests The Ewashko Singers.

The money raised will be used locally to support Ukrainians needing assistance with airfares, housing and other needs.

Please see details on this poster and go to our Facebook page for updates as the concert plans evolve: it promises to be an inspiring event for folks to come together and show support for this urgent cause.

For a teaser, get this: We are thrilled to be able to announce that we are working with the huge volunteer cooking brigade at Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin in Ottawa and they will be coming to sell 200 dozen hand made varenyky (pirogies) at the event…other special treats are being arranged daily!

TICKETS: https://mm4ukraine.ticketsplease.ca/product/concert-for-ukraine/