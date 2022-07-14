The BillboardGarage sale on Saturday, White Tail Ridge Garage sale on Saturday, White Tail Ridge July 14, 2022 White Tail Ridge Subdivision on Martin St. North in Almonte is having a Neighbourhood Garage / Driveway Sale on Saturday, July 16th from 8:00 am until Noon. If you could post this in an upcoming edition that would be great. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Grand Re-Opening of Heritage Cabin – July 23 July 6, 2022 Highland Games seeking volunteers July 5, 2022 ‘Tea on the Lawn’ is back on at Kintail July 2, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Garage sale on Saturday, White Tail Ridge July 14, 2022 Downtown in the summer July 13, 2022 Orzo Salad with Peppers and Feta July 13, 2022 Yard of the Week: July 13 2022 July 13, 2022 The Fawn July 12, 2022 Home for rent, Appleton July 12, 2022 From the Archives Can you can the car? December 22, 2015 Almonte Riverside Trail temporarily closed April 4, 2013 Gardening in Almonte: Buyer Beware! June 12, 2017 Public sector member sought for drinking water committee June 15, 2021 Learn about making Easter eggs Latvian style, April 20 April 9, 2019 MVFN members receive training in canoe safety & first aid December 21, 2015 For the Birds: About Owls December 30, 2015