Thursday, July 14, 2022
Garage sale on Saturday, White Tail Ridge

White Tail Ridge Subdivision on Martin St. North in Almonte is having a Neighbourhood Garage / Driveway Sale on Saturday, July 16th from 8:00 am until Noon. If you could post this in an upcoming edition that would be great.

