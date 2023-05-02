The BillboardGARAGE SALE: Upper Dwyer Hill, starts May 5 GARAGE SALE: Upper Dwyer Hill, starts May 5 May 2, 2023 GARAGE SALE at 622 Upper Dwyer Hill May 5, 6, 7 then 19, 20, 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine (items are in the garage). Quality items: kitchenware, books, free magazines, framed prints, garden items, men’s light jackets, etc Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, May 7 May 2, 2023 Introducing the Seven Gifts – May 4, 2023 April 29, 2023 Frangipani Boutique celebrates fourth anniversary, May 1 April 29, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest GARAGE SALE: Upper Dwyer Hill, starts May 5 May 2, 2023 FREE: Desk May 2, 2023 Ottawa Valley Family Health Team seeks board members May 2, 2023 Olde Tyme Country dinner and dance, Clayton, May 7 May 2, 2023 Ottawa Valley Family Health Team seeks part-time bookkeeper May 1, 2023 Beyond the presentations at May 6 conference – sharing words of welcome and authors’ personal stories May 1, 2023 From the Archives Mississippi Mills receives $26,000 grant to fund first phase of cultural assessment. Peter Nelson’s travels – Australia – Heading south Lunar eclipse from Almonte Madden Hearing Centres donate to area hospitals Every Year is a New Year Birdhouse auction: It’s go time STORY CONTEST: The One That Got Away Gardening in Mississippi Mills: Putting community in community gardening