Gardening guru Ed Lawrence at Union Hall June 15

Locally revered, famous throughout the country – Ed Lawrence will be the special guest at Union Hall’s Annual General Meeting, Thursday, June 15. A walking encyclopedia of gardening knowledge, always ready with helpful advice and encouragement, Ed will be on hand to answer all your questions. No extra charge for gardening puns! After the talk, enjoy some refreshments, and stay for the business meeting afterward if you are so inclined. A bonus: Plant Swap – bring extra bedding plants you don’t need, drop off those large houseplants you can’t fit into your new condo…or grab a couple to take home. We’ll set up a fair system to avoid any outbreaks of fisticuffs in the hall.

Many in the area are familiar with Union Hall, a Registered Charity owned and maintained by the community since 1857. The facility is mainly self-sufficient, with financial support from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills as well as the Hub/Rebound. Concentrated efforts in recent years have resulted in significant improvements inside and out, thanks to hall and sign rentals, private donations, and support from local businesses. The hall is a busy place these days, with yoga twice a week and lots of birthday parties and other family events happening there.

Last year at this time, we put out a plea for more volunteers, and this resulted in quite a few people coming forward to lend a hand with various tasks throughout the year. This time, we are focusing on the need for more Board members. We currently have a crew of eight – but our by-laws allow for up to eleven. Why do we need more? Well, Board members keep day-to-day operations going on, including booking the hall and sign, overseeing cleaning, maintenance and renovations, managing the finances, etc. The Board meets once every month or so during the warmer months, and everyone pitches in to get the work done. Our philosophy for Board members is: do what you can, according to your abilities, interests and availability. Every effort to share a bit of the workload is much appreciated by the other volunteers and the community at large.

All are welcome at the Annual General Meeting, where we will report on the past year’s activities, review the finances, elect Board members, and make plans for the coming year.

Date: Thursday, June 15

7:00 p.m.: Gardening Q & A with Ed Lawrence

8:00 p.m.: Refreshments & Plant Swap

8:15 p.m.: Business Meeting

Location: Union Hall, 1984 Wolf Grove Road at Tatlock Road

For info on the hall or the AGM, contact Linda at camponi@storm.ca or 613-808-2781.