BARR, Garnet “Garnie”

With great sadness, the Barr family announce that Garnet passed away at the Almonte General Hospital with loved ones by his side on Wednesday evening, February 25, 2021; Garnet McLaren Barr of Pakenham was in his 86th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Gayle Gilmour. Dearly loved Dad of Tony (Kavita Prakash) of Almonte and Shawna Crawford of Pakenham. Cherished “Grandpa Garnie” of Shyla Barr and the late Shelina Bradley-Barr. Garnie was the last surviving son of the late Willy and Annie (nee Scott) Barr. He was predeceased by his 4 brothers: Elswood (Marion of Pakenham), Alvin, Beattie and Lyall (Nancy of Ottawa). Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews and so many wonderful friends. Garnie was a man of great integrity. Forever young at heart but always wise beyond his years. He enjoyed snowmobiling, tailgate parties and just spending time with family and friends. He always put in more than a fair day’s work. A kind, caring and generous man, he will be missed by family, neighbors and friends alike. Garnie’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A tribute to honor and remember Garnie will be webcast live on Sunday afternoon, February 28th at 1 o’clock. Interment will follow at St. Mark’s Cemetery, Pakenham. Those wishing to pay their final respects to Garnie’s family are requested to line the main street of Pakenham (Highway 29 North of the Waba Road) as the procession passes by on its way to the cemetery following the service. (Please observe current Covid-19 guidelines). In memory of Garnie, a donation to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation or the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation would be appreciated.

