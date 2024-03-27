Gas line expansion

This is an opinion piece inviting you to form your own informed opinion on two related matters affecting us all.

Almonte is served by natural gas lines. We are on the cusp of having several new and significantly sized subdivisions added in our town.

Arguably, parts of our world are literally on fire or underwater or suffering droughts heat domes as our destabilized climate warms.

As we expand our housing in Almonte, will we, our planners and our local developers ignore the warnings and passively watch more gas furnaces and gas stoves pre-installed? We have an alternative. Cold-temperature heat pumps offer superior performance at less cost and with much less impact on the environment. Electric induction stoves boil water faster than gas without introducing poisonous methane gas into homes. Electric grid limitations can be mitigated by peak-demand-shaving provisions.

The Good News

‘The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) — an independent arms-length regulator mandated to protect the interests of energy customers — released an insightful, landmark decision in December 2023 ordering Enbridge Gas to stop a practice of funding the expansion of methane heavy natural gas pipeline infrastructure through a mandatory surcharge of $0.23/cubic metre for 40 years on all existing and new natural gas customers. The Ontario Energy Board, after reviewing Enbridge Gas’ plans for the next five years, argued that the surcharge practice would lead to a stranded asset; an overbuilt, under-utilized gas system as the world moves away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy. The board told Enbridge Gas to, instead, charge developers the costs of connecting new customers to the gas system starting January 2025. Average charge per home: $4,500. The Board said the requirement will push developers to consider more eco-friendly, economical alternatives such as heat pumps to cool and heat buildings. Our neighbours in Westport in the Water Colours development are already enjoying the progressive alternative of “net-zero ready” built homes.

The Bad News

The day after the OEB decision, the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Todd Smith vowed to overturn it in favour of Enbridge Gas. Now Bill 165, Keeping Energy Costs Down Act, 2024 is proceeding through the Legislature and may go to a vote on April 22nd.

The expansion surcharge advantages methane gas over electric alternatives before a prospective homebuyer has even started shopping for a new home. The Ford government has consistently supported the use and expansion of methane-heavy natural gas, arguing repeatedly it is more affordable than alternative options and ignoring its effects on global heating. While Enbridge Gas promotes natural gas as a “low-carbon” fuel, so-called natural gas is largely made up of methane, a heat-trapping chemical compound and powerful greenhouse gas, infamous for leakages along the supply chain. Fact: The OEB analysis found the operating cost for a new all-electric house that uses a heat pump is lower than it is for a new house reliant on gas. Homes that avoid hooking up to gas will save $300/year in connection charges.

Over-riding the OEB decision and opposing the interests of regular folks smells to me like a second round of political suicide by this government, equal to opening the Greenbelt. If the Government of Ontario reverses this OEB decision and supports Enbridge, it will raise the energy bills of regular folks and make municipal climate targets even harder to reach.

For the full story, check out this link to the Narwahl. Ontario-overrules-energy-regulator-Enbridge

Would love to hear from anybody wanting to act together on these matters.

Scott Hortop – Leaf guy on March Road and contributor from within Climate Network Lanark f.r.scott.hortop@gmail.com