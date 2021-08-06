STEELE

William Gerald “Gerry”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William Gerald “Gerry” Steele, peacefully at his home in Uxbridge with family by his side on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the age of 82.

Gerry was a devoted and loving husband of Beverley (nee Hadley) for over 54 years and father to Rob (Sue Shepherd) of Port Perry and Lisa (Michael Odlozinski) of Orillia who were his pride and joy.“Papa” was so proud of his six grandchildren: Rachel and Nathan Steele; Jonah, Ethan, Max, and Myles Odlozinski. He leaves his brother John Steele (Ruth) of Almonte, sister Jessie Henderson of Ottawa, brother-in-law Jack Hadley from Stratford, PEI, Judy Lilly, and nieces Katie and Anna Hadley and their families of Pointe Claire, Quebec.

Relatives & friends are invited to join Gerald’s family and share memories at the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario. (613) 256-3313

on Saturday, August 14 from 12 noon until time of Service in the Chapel at 2 PM. A reception will follow at the Almonte Civitan Hall, social distancing & masks ar mandatory.

For those who may choose to honour Gerry with a memorial donation, please consider the Canadian Cancer Society or Parkinson Canada.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com