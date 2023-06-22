Gloria Gopher and a whole lot of wonder!

Er, correct that to a hole that’s causing us to wonder! Just there – between the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills library and the Almonte Alameda, near those great red Muskoka chairs – a hole. Just so. And very soon it will be graced with a pillar and then, sigh, Gloria Gopher in all her bronze glory!

You know the magic puppets have brought to this town and the vision it took by local puppet artist, and Order of Canada recipient, Noreen Young and friends to make the magic happen for us by launching Puppets Up! oh-so-many years ago. Join us in honouring a gopher, a girl and the joy a community can make with a donation. Simply e-transfer to payments@lanarkcounty.ca or by a cheque made out to Lanark County, which can be left at Baker Bob’s on Mill Street. Make sure you note that your gift is in support of the Almonte Alameda Sculpture. Tax Receipts will be issued and donors recognized.

Go Gopher Go – you too Noreen – you’ve made Almonte proud!