Thursday, October 13, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Alchemy in Autumn

by Catherine Cameron Autumn takes centre place on...

For Sale: End table with drawer

Hard wood, 24"W x 28"D x 23"H. Excellent condition,...

GoFundMe campaign to support Amber Young after spinal surgery

by Jessica Hibberd We are raising funds for...
LivingGoFundMe campaign to support Amber Young after spinal surgery

GoFundMe campaign to support Amber Young after spinal surgery

by Jessica Hibberd

We are raising funds for our beautiful friend Amber Young who has recently gone through an unexpected emergency spinal surgery to remove a tumour that was found wrapped around her spinal cord. They have found cancer in the tumour and next steps will come in the weeks ahead. Amber is a loving wife and mother of two boys. She is also such healing support to many; as a friend, massage therapist and yoga teacher in the Almonte community, she is always there to lend a helping hand and support others.

She will not be able to work for some time and we would love to alleviate any financial stress so she can focus on healing. We would appreciate any donations to help her and her family through this time.

Please hold Amber and her family in your hearts.

Thank you

https://www.gofundme.com/f/amber-young-unexpected-spinal-surgery

Related

Alchemy in Autumn

In-person Terry Fox Run was a great success

In Memory Of …

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone