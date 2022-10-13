GoFundMe campaign to support Amber Young after spinal surgery

by Jessica Hibberd

We are raising funds for our beautiful friend Amber Young who has recently gone through an unexpected emergency spinal surgery to remove a tumour that was found wrapped around her spinal cord. They have found cancer in the tumour and next steps will come in the weeks ahead. Amber is a loving wife and mother of two boys. She is also such healing support to many; as a friend, massage therapist and yoga teacher in the Almonte community, she is always there to lend a helping hand and support others.

She will not be able to work for some time and we would love to alleviate any financial stress so she can focus on healing. We would appreciate any donations to help her and her family through this time.

Please hold Amber and her family in your hearts.

Thank you

https://www.gofundme.com/f/amber-young-unexpected-spinal-surgery