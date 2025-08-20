Grilled Halloumi and Vegetables

by Susan Hanna

This vegetarian dish from NYT Cooking is colourful and delicious. Slice the vegetables and halloumi and toss with oil, salt and pepper. Grill until the vegetables are tender and the halloumi is softened and has grill marks. Serve sprinkled with fresh herbs and sumac, if you are using. Cook’s note: You can make this inside using a ridged grill pan. The vegetables will require more cooking time. I used a regular eggplant and omitted the sumac. I drizzled some vinaigrette on the vegetables before serving.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used President’s Choice halloumi, which is free of additives. Check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

¾ pound (340 g) halloumi

2 sweet red peppers

1 large zucchini

1 Japanese eggplant

1 bunch scallions, trimmed

Salt and pepper

About ¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

2 teaspoons (10 ml) fresh thyme or crumbled dried mint

½ to 1 teaspoon (2.5 to 5 ml) sumac (optional)

Preparation:

Prepare a hot grill. Cut halloumi into 8 to 12 slabs, about ½ inch (1.25 cm) thick. Cut peppers into wide pieces, slicing from top to bottom along the natural indentations. Discard seeds. Cut pieces in half crosswise. Slice the zucchini and eggplant on the diagonal, into ¼-inch (0.6-cm) rounds. Season all vegetables with salt and pepper. Brush vegetables and halloumi with olive oil. Grill vegetables until tender and nicely charred, turning occasionally. If you’d like, use an outdoor grill pan to keep them from slipping through the grate. Scallions will be ready after 3 to 4 minutes. Peppers, zucchini and eggplant take about 10 minutes. Arrange on a platter. Grill halloumi, turning occasionally, for 2 to 6 minutes, until grill marks appear. When you press on the cheese, it should give but it should not be runny. Remove cheese to the platter with vegetables and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle cheese and vegetables with herbs and sumac, if you’d like, and serve.

From NYT Cooking