Helen Colton — obituary

COLTON, Helen Elizabeth

(nee Renwick)

With sadness the family announces that Helen passed away peacefully at Fairview Manor in Almonte on Tuesday morning, November 26, 2024. She was 91.

Beloved wife of Frank for 72 years.

Loved Mom of Mike Colton (Mary Beth) and Kim Colton (Duane Morris).

Proud special grandma of Hope (Stacey), Rebecca, Colton, Shelby, Mollie (Dylan) and Mac, and great grandma of Diane and Percy.

Dear sister of Millie Mills, Jerry Renwick (late Shirley) and John Renwick (late Patti).

Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Helen was predeceased by her brothers Bill (Sylvia), Bob (Frances) and Roy (Gisele).

Daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (nee Haskell) Renwick.

Helen’s care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home, Arnprior.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter Celestine Catholic Church in Pakenham on Friday afternoon, November 29 at 1 o’clock. Interment St. Peter Celestine Catholic Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Pilon Family Reception Centre, 50 John Street North, Arnprior.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Helen’s memory to either the Almonte Fairview Manor or the Royal Ottawa Hospital Volunteer Association.

