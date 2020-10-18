We already know Covid won’t stop Santa Claus – it won’t stop Sandy Claus either

The Lanark County Food Bank Stocking Drive is already on. A lot has changed but the need for the support of the community is stronger than ever during this year of Covid 19. It may have been a little harder to find something to give thanks for but for the Food Bank’s clients, the list was even shorter. Looking ahead we know Christmas will also bring special challenges.

And that’s why we are already turning our minds to making merry and starting to collect for the LCFB – The Hunger Stop 12th Annual Christmas Stocking Drive.

Sandy Schappert is the spirit behind the Christmas Stockings filled with toiletries. Acting upon a remark made by her late husband Hank Schappert, while volunteering at the Food Bank, she has sought to fill the need for toiletries for adults for more than a decade, and each year the community responds.

Because clients of the Hunger Stop can only access the Food Bank once a month, stockings start being handed out in the middle of November, so you can see why when we say Christmas is “just around the corner” we mean it.

Despite all the fall colours, thoughts and actions are underway to ensure that everyone has a Merry Christmas this year. In words of gratitude from the recipients, “It is the only gift I get to open Christmas morning.”

If you’d like to donate stockings, toiletries, or even the funds to fill the stockings (receipts available), please drop them off at the Donations and Deliveries door at the Food Bank’s new location -84 Mill Street – or contact Sandra Schappert: sandyhank@bell.net 613-492-1006, and our own Sandy Claus will make sure your generosity puts a smile in someone’s heart this Christmas.