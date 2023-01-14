Arts & CultureBooksHistorian and Author Tim Cook at the Old Town Hall January 22, 2023 Historian and Author Tim Cook at the Old Town Hall January 22, 2023 January 14, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Digital version of ‘Almonte: Spirit of Place’ now available January 1, 2023 Easy New Year’s resolutions from your library! January 1, 2023 Book review: “An Immense World” by Ed Yong November 25, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Mary Turner — obituary January 14, 2023 Learning Again in Almonte: “From Victim to Activist: A Sixties Scoop Survivors Journey” January 14, 2023 FOR SALE: DeWalt drill, battery charger January 14, 2023 Historian and Author Tim Cook at the Old Town Hall January 22, 2023 January 14, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – January 14, 2023 January 13, 2023 At your library: Creative Writing Club for grades 6 to 12 January 13, 2023 From the Archives Night Sky Conservation Patrice’s YIG ‘gets in the picture’ for AGH Yard of the Week Jack MacLaren reelected in Carleton-Mississippi Mills Summer Shrimp Scampi with Tomatoes and Corn The story of Cookee Bluebird boxes for sale, volunteer-made in Almonte Wannabe Sheep Farmer