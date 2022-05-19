Thursday, May 19, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Starting a cookbook club

Are you, like me, interested in adding...

Square Food Gardening Workshop, Friday May 27, 10:30 a.m

Almonte Branch Library The Friends of the Mississippi...

Swim Instruction Wanted

Looking for a qualified swimming instructor for...
LivingHoly cow, so many submissions!

Holy cow, so many submissions!

Well, I can see that things are getting back to normal after over two years of pandemic and lockdowns, based on the number of submissions flowing over the Millstone transom recently. It’s quite a change from even a few months ago, when the Billboard section was essentially dormant due to a lack of events.

But that’s clearly in the past, or so we hope anyway. Since noon yesterday I’ve received 17 new submissions for items to be published — notices, ads, articles and so on — and those will take a little time to get to. I need to space things out so items don’t disappear from view too fast, submerged beneath newer ones.

If you sent me something since yesterday it may take two or three days before it appears. Thanks.

 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone