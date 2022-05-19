Holy cow, so many submissions!

Well, I can see that things are getting back to normal after over two years of pandemic and lockdowns, based on the number of submissions flowing over the Millstone transom recently. It’s quite a change from even a few months ago, when the Billboard section was essentially dormant due to a lack of events.

But that’s clearly in the past, or so we hope anyway. Since noon yesterday I’ve received 17 new submissions for items to be published — notices, ads, articles and so on — and those will take a little time to get to. I need to space things out so items don’t disappear from view too fast, submerged beneath newer ones.

If you sent me something since yesterday it may take two or three days before it appears. Thanks.