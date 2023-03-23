Home Hospice North Lanark presents a free presentation via Zoom: Understanding Parkinson’s Disease

A formal Parkinson’s diagnosis can come after months, or even years, of searching for answers to seemingly unexplainable symptoms. For some, a Parkinson’s diagnosis brings a sense of relief — finally, an explanation and a name to what they’ve been experiencing. For others this diagnosis may bring about more questions than answers. Whatever you are feeling with your new diagnosis — it’s important to know you are not alone.

Parkinson’s disease is a complex neurological disorder. Just as each fingerprint is unique to an individual, so is the experience for those living with Parkinson’s. The need to address your patient’s specific needs and allow them, with their care partners, to participate in the choices about their own care is essential to ensuring the best quality of life.

In this presentation we will:

summarize the main characteristics of Parkinson’s disease;

identify the motor and non-motor signs and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease;

understand some of the treatment options and side effects of medications; and

talk about the importance of strict dosing schedules.

Our presenter, Laura Skrupskas, is Parkinson Canada’s Bilingual Program & Service Coordinator. She has been working with the senior population for over 20 years and in the non-profit sector for 10 years now. She has a degree in gerontology and certification in recreation management.

You can find more information about Parkinson’s at https://www.parkinson.ca/

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Time: There are 2 times available — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m or 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Registration: please email Jan at chair@hhnl.ca to receive your Zoom link, and indicate which session you wish to attend.

Registration deadline: April 20, 2023