Homestead Pop-Up Market, Saturday, October 15th

10am – 2pm

Come to the Honeyberry Homestead in Almonte to pick up locally grown garlic and scape pesto and to have a wander around the gardens!

Corner of Augusta St & Martin St. North, Almonte

Garlic seed for planting by variety: 1lb $15, 1/2 lb $8

Garlic culinary mix: 1lb $12, 1/2 lb $7

Selection from 9 varieties: Fish Lake, Khabar, Leningrad, Music, Portuguese, Red Russian, Siberian, Spanish Roja, Yugoslavian.

Scape pesto: 125ml jar $5 / 250ml jar $9

Organic, vegan & frozen. Several blends available. Made with scapes, greens & herbs grown in the garden and blended with olive oil, Himalayan salt and either walnut, cashews or pumpkin seeds.

Please bring your own carry bag. Payment by cash, cheque or e-transfer.