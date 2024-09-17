Wednesday, September 18, 2024
ObituariesIan MacLean -- obituary

Ian MacLean — obituary

MacLean, Ian H.

(Had a long-time passion for examining historical areas)

On September 13, 2024 in the Almonte General Hospital.

Ian

Originally from Finch, Ontario and long time resident of Almonte, Ontario

In his 75th year.

Beloved husband for over 43 years to the late Kathleen “Kay” (nee Desarmia). Missed by his two sons Niall (Tracy) and Rory. Survived by his two grandchildren Garrett and Rory. Predeceased by his parents D. Kenneth and Eleanor of Finch, Ontario.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Ian to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Thursday, September 19, 2024 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Memorial Service in the chapel on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 11am. Inurnment in St. Mary’s Cemetery and reception in the Almonte Legion will follow.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

