Ian McRae — obituary

McRae, Ian

(Property Manager and Farmer)

Passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on December 17, 2022 at the Almonte General Hospital.

Ian

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 90.

Beloved soul mate of Elinor for 63 years. Cherished father of Cathy (Jerome), Lori (Warren), and Kim (Jeff). Much loved grandfather of Ryan (Eloise), Scott (Ashley), Bryan (Alexie), Erin and Katie (Keegan). Loving great-grandfather of Nathan, Harper, Lily and Zoey. Donations in memory of Ian may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thanks to the staff and Dr. Melissa Forbes from the Almonte General Hospital for their care and support. A Celebration of Ian’s Life will be held at a later date in the Spring (Ian’s favourite time of the year) in the Gamble Funeral Home.

