Imagine – Learn/Inspire/Act conference highlights

The Imagine – Learn/Inspire/Act Conference took place on Saturday, May 6, at the Almonte Civitan Hall. Despite competition from the warm sunny day and televised coverage of King Charles receiving his long-awaited crown, the What Now, Lanark County Committee was pleased with the turnout. Those who attended were fortunate to see a wide array of passionate speakers sharing their experiences and information. We were especially pleased to also have three OPP officers in attendance, two in uniform, who were available to answer questions that arose during some of the sessions.

Like What Now, Lanark County itself, the conference grew out of the recommendations from the 2022 Coroner’s Inquest into the murders of three Renfrew County women. Recommendation 25 outlined the importance of providing education on the issues surrounding violence against women. When the committee listed those issues, it became obvious that there were too many to effectively cover within one conference. The five issues selected, along with a sixth one added about critical climate action, resulted in presentations that had the time and space to both educate and inspire.

The day began with a welcome ceremony performed by elder Barbara Dumont-Hill and some welcome remarks from Mayor Christa Lowry. Then Julie S. Lalonde and Tracey Lindeman launched the sessions with an interesting dual presentation. We learned from Julie that no matter how hard you might try to ignore or to appease a stalker, he may never quit (until he dies in a car crash, as in her own situation), and even when the threat is finally gone, the repercussions of ten years of holding it together can result in a serious case of post-traumatic stress disorder. Contributing to that, the present justice system does not yet appropriately address the very threatening issue of stalking and the damage it causes. Tracey found a similar issue with the medical system which often diminishes or dismisses women’s health concerns. Her pain and other symptoms were ignored for several years until she was finally forced to advocate for herself to get the correct diagnosis of endometriosis. In combination, they called on the need for systemic change to truly improve women’s lives

Tara Leach spoke about the forms intimate partner violence can take and their health consequences, including the prevalence of concussions. She told us that it’s not only men and boys who are being affected by pornography – including violent pornography – but women and girls as well. Some of the porn shows women being strangled as part of the sex act. Tara explained that being strangled for even a few seconds can result in serious brain injury while leaving behind no visible marks for evidence. She also taught us about reproductive coercion and the different tactics abusers use, such as tampering with birth control, and forcing or denying access to abortion.

Sue Brandum gave a presentation on the climate crisis and the steps being taken in Lanark County to manage the crisis and its effects. Her information included an excellent handout, “How Wetlands Store Carbon”, which described the importance of swamps in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Lanark County has one of the last large collection of wetlands in Southern Ontario and it is crucial that they be preserved and protected.

Wendy Gee and Marita Smith spoke of human trafficking, usually sex trafficking, where vulnerable young women are groomed and coerced into providing sex for men. It was comforting to learn that there are places in the area where these girls and women are sheltered and supported. The Lanark County Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Program as well as Lanark County Victim Services and Lanark County Interval House all provide support and resources to victims of sex trafficking. Still, Wendy and Marita’s presentation left me wondering who those men are who are willing to pay for sex, often with underage girls, and what about the hotels and motels, etc., that close their eyes to what is happening on their premises?

Alex Manley talked about the New Masculinity – highlighting the traditional social norms that work to persuade boys to be brave and strong and how limiting and even damaging they can prove to be. Alex then presented alternative ideals, describing how they could improve individual lives and society as a whole.

The final presentation was by two lawyers, Pamela Cross and Kristen Mercer, who were both involved with the 2022 Renfrew County Coroner’s Inquest. They presented an optimistic view of the progress being made towards the implementation of its 86 recommendations. This includes the significant achievement of Lanark County, which has already implemented the first recommendation by “Formally declaring intimate partner violence as an epidemic.” As more evidence of the invaluable contribution our community is making on a wider scale, Erin Lee (Lanark County Interval House director and a What Now, Lanark County member) has joined Pamela Cross as an appointee to the Ontario Domestic Violence Death Review Committee for a two-year term. Erin also provided the closing remarks to wrap up our inspiring day at the Civitan Hall.

Alongside the formal sessions, Mill Street Books was on hand with books written by several of the presenters. Almost all were sold, a great testament to the positive reception the attendees gave all the speakers. The lunch provided by the Civitan Club was excellent, as were the muffins made by Kate O’Neill and Paddy Vargas.

What Now, Lanark County would like to thank our many sponsors including The Hub/Rebound, the Almonte Civitan Club, the Pakenham Civitan Club, the Stir It Up Collective, Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation District 26, Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario – Renfrew County, Lanark County Interval House and Community Support, and the Lanark County Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence Program.

We also truly appreciate Brent Eades and The Millstone News for helping us to spread the word about the event, as well as Kris and Rob Riendeau with The Humm and Tickets Please, and Baker Bob for also selling tickets.

What Now, Lanark County is busy organizing a bus trip to Petawawa on Wednesday, June 28 when the 86th recommendation of the Renfrew County Coroner’s Report will take place. It directs the parties involved in the Inquest to “Reconvene one year following the Verdict to discuss the progress in implementing these recommendations”. This is sure to be another opportunity to share in an informative day. If you are interested in learning more about pick-up locations, times and cost please email us at whatnowlanarkcounty@gmail.com.

Fern Martin