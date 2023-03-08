Interested in outdoor pickleball in Almonte?

Jim Dagg and Gord Pike

Pickleball is big and getting bigger in Almonte – and throughout Canada!

There is currently no place to play pickleball outdoors in Almonte.

We need to gauge local interest in outdoor pickleball in order to support an investigation into the various options to make that possible.

If you are a pickleball player – or wish you were – and you would like to play outdoors in Almonte, then email us at PBOutdoorsInAlmonte@outlook.com .

Please indicate whether you would be willing to pay up to $100 per season to play at a facility with 2 to 4 pickleball courts. Also please indicate whether you live in Mississippi Mills.

Photo: TheVillagesFL, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons