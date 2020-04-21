Campbell (Robertson), Irene

Passed away on April 19, 2020 in the Almonte Country Haven.

Irene (nee Murray)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 99.

Predeceased by her first husband Earl Robertson and by her 2nd husband Arthur Campbell. Cherished by her children Shirley Fee (Mel), Marlene Pretty (Alan), Beverley Jackson (Ken), and Donnie Robertson (Judy) as well as step-son Don Campbell (Marilyn). Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 7 great great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way. Predeceased by her parents William Murray and Agnes (nee McGuire). Survived by her nieces, nephews and relatives. Fondly remembered by Rick Duford (Patty). Donations in memory of Irene may be made to the Almonte Country Haven or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank-you to the staff from Almonte Country Haven for the exceptional care Irene received. A private graveside service will be held at the Guthrie United Church Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com