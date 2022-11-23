Irene Ladouceur — obituary

Ladouceur, Irene

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Almonte General Hospital on November 19, 2022.

Irene (nee LaForce)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 97.

Much loved wife of the late Joseph. Predeceased by her son Roger, her grandson Shawn, and her great-granddaughter Courtney. Beloved mother of Marie (the late Bill Campbell), Ray (the late Lorna, nee Box), Bobby (the late Lynda, nee Card), Mike, Debby (Doug Fisher), Anita (Barry Buse) and Randy. Proud grandmother of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Donations in memory of Irene may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A special thank-you to Dr. Fortune and the nursing staff on the Medical Surgical Unit of the Almonte General Hospital.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 11am to 1pm. Chapel Service to follow at 1pm. Inurnment St. Mary’s Cemetery and reception to follow in the Gamble Funeral Home reception suites.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com