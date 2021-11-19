Jean Beverley Robertson

(née Coyles)

June 14, 1933 – November 18, 2021

Peacefully at Fairview Manor, Almonte, on Thursday, November 18th. Beloved wife of Ronald for 70 years. Dear mother of Dale (Mary), Keith and Brent (Janie). Proud Grandma of Kimberly, Jennifer, Allyson, Robbie, Matthew, Abbey and by 11 great-grandchildren. Jean was born, June 14, 1933, in Goulburn, Ontario to parents Noel and Isabel (née Campbell) Coyles. She is survived by her sisters, Kay Cavanagh and Anna Johnson and predeceased by sister Dorothy Lynch and brother Denzel Coyles. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Jean was a wonderful wife and mother. She was a talented cook and could create the most incredible apple pies – a family favourite. When not in the kitchen baking or cleaning, she and Ron could be found spending a lot of time sitting around a card table with good friends – something they enjoyed and Jean could sure play a good hand of Bridge.

Our family would like to thank the staff at the Fairview Manor for their kindness and compassion during Jean’s stay there. It meant a lot knowing she was so well cared for.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

For those wishing, memorial donations can be made to the Fairview Manor Foundation.

