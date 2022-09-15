Jim Blair — obituary

James (Jim) F. Blair

We are sad to announce the death of James (Jim) Francis Blair on Tuesday September 13, 2022 at the age of 84.

Husband to Barbara for 58 happy years.

Proud father of Alec (Andrea), Andrew (Barbara) and Sarah Hall (Richard).

Grandad to Evan, Haley, Matthew, Zachary, Christopher, Sophie, Arlo, Getson, Griffin and Step Grandad to Ashia and Dee.

Jim so enjoyed his career as a physics and chemistry teacher and coach. His passions also included gardening, music, reading and woodworking. He greatly valued the peace and freedom that life in Canada gave him for 60 years.

We wish to extend our thanks to Dr. Monaghan and the team of nurses at the Queensway Carleton Hospital, who provided the most professional and compassionate care.

Funeral Service will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church (Almonte) on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at 10 am.

Following the funeral service, a reception to celebrate Jim’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 240 (Almonte).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute or the Queensway Carleton Hospital Foundation.